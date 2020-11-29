Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die ahead of Schedule

TNI Bureau: The Winter session of Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die on Sunday, a month ahead of the schedule.

The Appropriation Bill of Rs 11,700 crore passed in the State Assembly tabled by the Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in the House today.

The Winter Session of the State Assembly ran for 10 business days only.

The session which commenced from November 20 was scheduled to continue till 31 December.

On the first day of the winter session, the Finance Minister presented the supplementary budget worth Rs 11,200 crore for the current 2020-21 financial year with focus on state’s Covid-19 response related to health, food and social security, livelihoods and employment generation.