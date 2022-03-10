Odisha among Top States for Women having Bank Accounts

Insight Bureau: On the occasion of Women’s Day, a survey by Stats Of India reveals the total percentage of Indian women having bank accounts. The data shows increasing in the percentage of women since 2015.

Odisha is in 4th position in the list of women having bank accounts. In 2015-16 survey, there were 56% of women who had bank accounts, which is now increased to whooping 87%. Odisha’s growth in this survey is clearly visible.

Odia women are day by day getting self dependent and advanced. Mission Shakti and other schemes of State Government is helping them to stand on their own feet.

Notably, Tamil Nadu tops the list with 92% of women having bank accounts. Earlier, it was 77% and among the large states, Gujarat has lowest access to banking system, which is really surprising.

According to the data, 79% total Indian women are having their own bank accounts which was 53% in 2015-16.

Top Five States in the list

➡️ Tamil Nadu – 92%

➡️ Karnataka – 89%

➡️ Goa – 88%

➡️ Odisha – 87%

➡️ Jammu And Kashmir – 85%

Bottom Five States

➡️ Maharashtra – 73%

➡️ Delhi – 73%

➡️ Meghalaya – 70%

➡️ Gujarat – 70%

➡️ Nagaland – 64%