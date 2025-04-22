Summer Vacation announced in Odisha Schools from April 23

TNI Bureau: As per the press release issued by the CMO, Odisha, Summer Vacation has been announced in all Govt/Private Schools in Odisha from tomorrow (April 23), in view of heatwave conditions.

There will be no classes at Anganwadi Centres, Sishu Vatika and up to Class 12 at all government and private schools. Dry food will be provided to all Anganwadi kids at their homes.

Govt/Private Colleges will remain closed from April 23 till further notice. However, Exams will be held as per the schedule. Students can stay in Hostels during that period.