Evening News Insight – July 20, 2022

🔹804Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1286915.
🔹Passengers cross railway track seconds before speeding train approaches them near Bhubaneswar railway station. Video has gone viral on social media.
🔹Odisha Government releases White Paper on Crimes in 2021; 9 Rape cases filed everyday: State Home Department.
🔹Mid-Day Meal Scam in Koraput: Every rice bag found to have 2-3kgs less quantity of rice.
🔹After Ruchika Mohanty, another Plus 2 student of BJB College alleges ragging; complaint filed.
🔹Presidential Poll: Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi says another Congress MLA had voted for Draupadi Murmu.
🔹After Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), wearing of Face Masks made mandatory in all public places and markets in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).
🔹Fire breaks out in the second floor of Science Building in NIT Rourkela due to a suspected electric short circuit, a large number of important documents and computer equipment have been gutted.
🔹JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards to be out tomorrow, exam scheduled from July 25.
🔹Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all the 6 FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.
🔹The Supreme Court adjourns Shiv Sena pleas to August 1, grants time to Eknath Shinde faction to file affidavit.
🔹A Go First flight, heading from Delhi to Guwahati , was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo plane’s windshield cracked mid-air.
🔹Two sharpshooters – Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Manu involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala killed in encounter near Amritsar.
🔹CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 to be declared soon at cbse.gov.in.
🔹Second session of JEE-Main postponed, to begin from July 25 instead of July 21: National Testing Agency.
🔹Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as the President of Sri Lanka; to be sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new President tomorrow.
🔹Rishi Sunak could be 6th Indian-Origin Head of Government if he wins UK PM Race.
