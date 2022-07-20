Evening News Insight – July 20, 2022

🔹804 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1286915.

🔹Passengers cross railway track seconds before speeding train approaches them near Bhubaneswar railway station. Video has gone viral on social media.

🔹 Odisha Government releases White Paper on Crimes in 2021; 9 Rape cases filed everyday: State Home Department.

🔹 Mid-Day Meal Scam in Koraput: Every rice bag found to have 2-3kgs less quantity of rice.

🔹 After Ruchika Mohanty, another Plus 2 student of BJB College alleges ragging; complaint filed.

🔹 Presidential Poll: Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi says another Congress MLA had voted for Draupadi Murmu.

🔹 After Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), wearing of Face Masks made mandatory in all public places and markets in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).

🔹 Fire breaks out in the second floor of Science Building in NIT Rourkela due to a suspected electric short circuit, a large number of important documents and computer equipment have been gutted.

🔹 JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards to be out tomorrow, exam scheduled from July 25.

🔹 Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all the 6 FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. 🔹 The Supreme Court adjourns Shiv Sena pleas to August 1, grants time to Eknath Shinde faction to file affidavit. 🔹 A Go First flight, heading from Delhi to Guwahati , was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo plane’s windshield cracked mid-air.

🔹 Two sharpshooters – Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Manu involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala killed in encounter near Amritsar.

🔹 CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 to be declared soon at cbse.gov.in .

🔹 Second session of JEE-Main postponed, to begin from July 25 instead of July 21: National Testing Agency.

🔹 Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as the President of Sri Lanka; to be sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new President tomorrow.