Odia Student Sexually Assaulted in Andhra Pradesh; Two Professors Arrested

TNI Bureau: Two assistant professors from the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman student from Odisha. The arrests of Laxman Kumar and A. Shekhar Reddy from the Department of Education were made on Tuesday evening after police received a written statement from the survivor.

A police team had travelled to Odisha on Monday to record the student’s detailed statement.

According to DSP M. Bhaktavatsalam, the survivor had joined the B.Ed course in June this year. Assistant professor Dr. Laxman Kumar allegedly misused his position to lure the student and later sexually assaulted her inside his office chamber.

The investigation also revealed that assistant professor Shekhar Reddy secretly took photographs and recorded videos of the incident through the office window. Police said he used this material to threaten the student and harass her both physically and mentally by warning that he would circulate the visuals on social media.

After the student filed a complaint, the university set up an internal inquiry committee and suspended Dr. Laxman Kumar. Based on a formal complaint from the university’s in-charge registrar, Rajanikant Shukla, Tirupati (West) police registered a case. Special police teams were formed to investigate the case. Officers visited the survivor’s hometown to record her statement. DSP Bhaktavatsalam said further investigation is in progress.