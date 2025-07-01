TNI Morning News Headlines – July 01, 2025

📌BMC official’s assault: OAS Association postpones mass leave protest following meeting with Odisha CM Mohan Majhi at 11 PM.
📌Odisha police arrest three persons in BMC official Ratnakar Sahoo assault case.
📌An 11-year-old minor girl raped in a village under the jurisdiction of Golanthara police station in Ganjam district.
📌Baripada MLA Prakash Soren’s SUV meets with accident in Bhubaneswar; liquor, ganja allegedly found in vehicle.
📌Several villages in North Odisha cut off, crops submerged, roads damaged.
📌Subarnarekha river breaches danger mark, 30 villages in Balasore affected.
📌Flood threat looms large as heavy rain batters Sundargarh’s Koida region.
📌Adulterated sauce factory busted in Berhampur.
📌Death toll rises to 34 in an explosion at Sigachi pharma industries in Telangana’s Sangareddy district.
📌BSF constable’s wife raped by her brothers-in-law in Jahanaba, 1 arrested.
📌Delhi Police on alert as gangster Neeraj Bawana gets custody parole to visit ailing wife.
📌Delhi bans fuel for old vehicles from today. 10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol vehicles will not be allowed to refuel at petrol or diesel stations.
📌Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 58.50, no change in domestic cylinder rates.
📌Indian Navy’s latest warship INS Tamal to be commissioned today in Russia.
📌United States: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Washington, DC.
