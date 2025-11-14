Nuapada Bypoll: BJP’s Jay Dholakia Secures Resounding Victory

TNI Bureau: BJP candidate Jay Dholakia has won the Nuapada Assembly bypoll by a staggering 83,748 votes, marking one of the most emphatic electoral victories recorded in the constituency.

According to the final tally at the end of Round 29 of 29, Dholakia secured 1,23,869 votes, leaving his nearest rival from the Congress far behind with 40,121 votes. The BJD candidate finished third with 38,408 votes.