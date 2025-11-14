Tejashwi Yadav Retains Raghopur Seat, Wins by 14,532 Votes

Patna:RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has retained the Raghopur Assembly seat in Bihar, defeating BJP nominee Satish Kumar by 14,532 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Yadav polled 1,18,597 votes, while Kumar received 1,04,065 votes. Independent candidate Baliram Singh stood third with 3,086 votes.

Yadav was trailing in the early rounds of counting, leading many to believe he might lose the seat this time to Satish Kumar, often referred to as a “giant killer” for defeating Yadav’s mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in 2010.

Tejashwi Yadav has been representing Raghopur for the past 10 years, and had previously defeated Satish Kumar in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections.