Nuakhai Festival 2025: Odisha Govt Declares August 29 Holiday

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government on Tuesday announced August 29 (Friday) holiday for all government offices, as well as revenue and magistrate courts, in view of the Nuakhai festival 2025. August 28 will remain the main Nuakhai Holiday too.

As per a notification issued by Revenue and Disaster Management Department Additional Secretary, Diganta Routray, the state government has declared a holiday on August 29, 2025 (Friday) for all government offices, revenue, and magisterial (executive) courts in the state.

“Along with this, September 13, 2025 (second Saturday) has been declared a working day,” it added.

With the fresh announcement of August 29 holiday, the government offices will now remain closed for four days i.e on August 27 (Ganesh Puja), 28 (Nuakhai festival), 29,(Nuakhai Basi) and 31 (Sunday).