Odisha Vigilance Nabs Assistant Commissioner of State Tax Sarita Barik

TNI Bureau: Odisha Vigilance nabbed Sarita Barik, the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax of Bhubaneswar-IV Circle while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The Vigilance sleuths nabbed Sarita Barik while she was accepting the bribe from an owner of Bakery Shop (complainant) dealing with food products for reversal of ITC (Input Tax credit) for the tax period of FY 2020-21 and exemption of fine and penalty.

As informed by the Vigilance Department, the Food Products firm owned by the complainant was issued a show cause notice by Sarita Barik for payment of fine and tax of Rs 2,27,147 towards reversal of Input Tax Credit (ITC) for FY 2020-21. After coming to know about this, he approached Barik and requested consideration, but Barik demanded bribe Rs 25,000 for exemption of fine and penalty for the above mentioned period.

On this, the complainant approached the Vigilance authorities narrating the incident. Following this, the Vigilance Officers nabbed Barik, Asst Commissioner, a short while ago today, while taking bribe Rs 25,000 from the complainant inside her car in front of Aakash Institute, Madhusudan Nagar, Bhubaneswar. The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from possession of Barik.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations linked to Barik from Disproportionate Asset (DA) angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No. 18 dt. 26.08.2025, u/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against her.