TNI Morning News Headlines – May 26, 2023

➡️The results of the Odisha Plus Two Examinations-2023 are expected to be announced by May 31.
➡️Online slot booking compulsory for land registration in Odisha.
➡️Cuttack IMD on being recognised by World Meteorological Organization as long-term observing station for over 100 years of hydrological observations.
➡️Some 1st-year students of VIMSAR in Burla brought charges of ragging against two senior students.
➡️Apart from NDA allies, the parties that support the New Parliament Building inauguration – BJD, LJP, BSP, TDP, YSRCP, JD(S), Akali Dal. 25 parties expected to join new Parliament building inauguration.
➡️Ministry of Finance to launch Rs 75 commemorative coin on inauguration of new Parliament Building on 28th May.
➡️Rahul Gandhi’s fresh passport plea: Delhi Court reserves order. Order will be passed at 1 pm.
➡️Income Tax searches underway at premises linked to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji
➡️Indian economy to surpass 7% growth in FY 23: SBI research report.
➡️Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua at the age of 60. His first wife is Rajoshi aka Piloo Vidyarthi.
➡️Virat Lohli becomes only Indian who reaches 250 million Instagram followers.
➡️An Iranian man convicted of corruption on earth was hanged in Maragheh city in presence of massive crowd yesterday.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.70 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️UN honours 3 Indian peacekeepers killed in service.
➡️US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to visit India next week.
