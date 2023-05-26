TNI Morning News Headlines – May 26, 2023

➡️ The results of the Odisha Plus Two Examinations-2023 are expected to be announced by May 31.

➡️ Online slot booking compulsory for land registration in Odisha.

➡️ Cuttack IMD on being recognised by World Meteorological Organization as long-term observing station for over 100 years of hydrological observations.

➡️ Some 1st-year students of VIMSAR in Burla brought charges of ragging against two senior students.

➡️Apart from NDA allies, the parties that support the New Parliament Building inauguration – BJD, LJP, BSP, TDP, YSRCP, JD(S), Akali Dal. 25 parties expected to join new Parliament building inauguration.

➡️ Ministry of Finance to launch Rs 75 commemorative coin on inauguration of new Parliament Building on 28th May.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi’s fresh passport plea: Delhi Court reserves order. Order will be passed at 1 pm.

➡️ Income Tax searches underway at premises linked to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

➡️ Indian economy to surpass 7% growth in FY 23: SBI research report.

➡️ Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua at the age of 60. His first wife is Rajoshi aka Piloo Vidyarthi.

➡️ Virat Lohli becomes only Indian who reaches 250 million Instagram followers.

➡️ An Iranian man convicted of corruption on earth was hanged in Maragheh city in presence of massive crowd yesterday.

➡️ Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.70 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ UN honours 3 Indian peacekeepers killed in service.