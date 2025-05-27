Normalcy Returning To Pahalgam

Over a month after the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, normalcy is fast returning the tourist spot, which witnessed the tragic death of 26 tourists. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Pahalgam today and held a cabinet meeting, which was aimed at restoring the confidence of common people as well as the tourists.

The decision to hold the cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, was not just a routine administrative exercise, but a clear message that India won’t be intimidated by cowardly acts of terror. This is the message Omar Abdullah and his team conveyed to the world. The CM met delegates from various walks of life and thanked them for their support during the crisis.