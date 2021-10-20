No relief for Aryan Khan: Bail Plea Rejected Again

Aryan Khan's legal team will now move the Bombay High Court.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Mumbai’s special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday rejected the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in Mumbai Drugs Case.

While Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan (23) and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women’s prison following alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act. NCB on Wednesday submitted Khan’s WhatsApp chats with a debut actress to the court.

