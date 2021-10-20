Jolt to BJP; Biswaranjan Mallick quits Party

Insight Bureau: BJP stalwart in Bari in Jajpur district, Biswaranjan Mallick, had resigned from the primary membership of the party, citing his inability to carry on the responsibilities assigned to him and his associates. He is all set to join the BJD, if we believe the sources.

Along with State Executive Member Biswa Mallick, Bari Block Chairperson Subasini Sharma, Vice Chairman Ramesh Chandra Bhanja and Zilla Parishad Member Ranjita Samal also resigned from the party.

Biswa had joined BJP in 2017 after quitting the Congress. He had contested the 2019 elections from Bari on BJP ticket, but lost to BJD candidate Sunanda Das by a narrow margin of 4062 votes.

Biswaranjan Mallick had secured 68,497 votes (45.58% of the total vote share), BJD candidate Sunanda Das got 72,559 votes (48.28 % of the total vote share). His exit will completely destroy BJP’s prospects in Bari.