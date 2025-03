No Power Tariff Hike in Odisha for FY 2025-26

TNI Bureau: Giving a huge relief to power consumers in the State, Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has decided not to hike the power tariff for 2025-26.

It also announced that consumers using smart meters with a load of up to 2 kilowatts will now be exempted from paying the monthly meter rent.

Additionally, 4% rebate on electricity bills paid through digital payment methods will continue.