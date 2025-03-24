TNI Morning News Headlines – March 24, 2025

➡️Justice Harish Tandon will be sworn in as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on March 26.
➡️India discovers massive gold reserves in Odisha; Odisha is preparing to auction its first gold mining block in Deogarh.
➡️Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal reviews progress of Odisha’s power and urban development sectors.
➡️Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts rise in temperature by 4- 5 degrees in next 4 to 5 days.
➡️2 minor girls die, 2 members of the same family critical after consuming ‘sattu’ provided in Anganwadi center in Gajapati’s Ramagiri.
➡️Actor Ayaskant Swain died while rehearsing ahead of a play for the stage at Annapurna Theatre in Puri.
➡️Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar submitted his nomination for the post of Kerala BJP State Chief.
➡️Delhi CM Rekha Gupta prepares ceremonial ‘Kheer’ ahead of the beginning of the Delhi Budget session.
➡️Comedian Kunal Kamra’s joke on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde sparks Sena outrage; hotel vandalised; Shiv Sena filed police complaint.
➡️Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm due to protests by opposition parties.
➡️High alert in Sambhal after mosque chief’s arrest in connection with November 24 violence, heavy security deployed.
➡️RBI announced an increase in ATM interchange fees, financial transactions raised by Rs 2 and non-financial transactions by Rs 1 that set to take effect from May 1.
➡️Rupee rises 12 paise to 85.86 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex jumps 592.78 points to 77,498.29 in early trade; Nifty surges 169.3 points to 23,519.70.
➡️India ranks third in global trade after US and China: Report.
➡️Rights body protest over arrests, crackdown on Baloch people in Pakistan.
➡️Israel Defence Forces (IDF) strikes key Hamas commanders as Gaza crisis deepens.
