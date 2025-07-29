Marijuana worth Rs 30 Crore seized at Bhubaneswar Airport

TNI Bureau: In a major drug haul of recent time, marijuana worth Rs 30 crore was seized by the Customs Department at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.

The customs officials during their routine check seized the contraband, the highly potent variety of ganja, from the six bags of three passengers who had come from Bangkok on IndiGo flight 6E-1066.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Soon the trio, identified as Mohammad Jam, Mohit, and Bamatil of Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, were detained for interrogation to uncover the source of the marijuana and the intended destination.

According to sources, the seizure of the narcotics is said to be one of the highest drug seizures at the BPIA.