100-Word Insight: Healthcare Boost for Talcher and Phulbani

Digital Bureau: In a major step for health education in Odisha, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 200 MBBS seats for two new government medical colleges, 100 each at Phulbani Government Medical College and Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Medical College, Talcher.

Academic sessions will commence from 2025–26. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed the approval as a milestone, enabling 200 additional students to pursue medical education annually.

He credited the state’s focused efforts to expand healthcare and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Officials say the move will strengthen healthcare access in Kandhamal, Talcher, and beyond.