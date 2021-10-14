Aryan Khan’s Bail Order reserved for October 20

Insight Bureau: The Special NDPS Court in Mumbai has reserved the bail order of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan in connection with the Cruise Ship drug bust case. The court will pronounce its verdict on October 20.

Aryan, who has been in jail for the last 12 days, will have to spend 6 more days in jail, as courts will remain closed for Puja vacation till October 19, 2021.

The court was hearing the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who were arrested on October 3. For NCB, ASG Anil Singh continued to oppose the bail plea citing Aryan’s possible link with foreign national on drugs deal. Advocate Amit Desai argued for Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan has been moved to common cell after receiving the Covid negative report. He will be allowed to get clothes from home. However, no outside food will be allowed inside prison.