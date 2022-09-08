Queen Elizabeth II dies; Charles becomes King

TNI Bureau: It’s official! Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

The Royal family gathered at Balmoral, her Scottish estate after getting the news.

She was crowned the Queen way back in 1953. She had visited India last in 2015.

Prince Charles has become the British King while the British National Anthem became “Long Live the King”. Charles has become the King of UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and 11 other countries.

This sad development came a day after the monarch cancelled a meeting of her secret service and was told to rest.

Queen Elizabeth had been struggling with health problems since October last year. She also has difficulty walking and standing.