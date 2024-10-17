Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM for second time

By Sagarika Satapathy
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM for second time
Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday for the second consecutive term, marking the BJP’s record third consecutive term in power in the State. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM for second time
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.