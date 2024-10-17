TNI Morning News Headlines – October 17, 2024

➡️Odisha Government to erect statues of Odia freedom fighters, icons and other eminent personalities to make the youth aware of their contributions to India’s freedom struggle and society.
➡️Former Kendrapada MP Prabhat Kumar Samantaray passes away at the age of 78.
➡️Keonjhar: A member of elephant squad killed by tusker at Jharbeda village.
➡️Skeletal remains of woman, daughter recovered from a canal at Panchagheria village in Bhadrak district.
➡️Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has formally proposed Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor.
➡️A new statue of the Lady of Justice at the Supreme Court replaced the traditional blindfold and sword with open eyes and the Indian Constitution.
➡️India skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bat against New Zealand in the opening Test in Bengaluru.
Related Posts
➡️Navi Mumbai police nab man wanted in Salman Khan killing plot.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 84.00 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s behaviour responsible for damaging India-Canada relations.
➡️Canada has no evidence against the serious allegations that it has levelled against India and Indian diplomats.
➡️Nijjar killing: Canadian PM Trudeau admits he had no hard proof when he alleged Indian agents’ involvement.
➡️Human induced climate change behind flooding disasters in Nepal.
Comments are closed.