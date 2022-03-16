Covid 19 vaccination for 12-14 years starts today

Insight Bureau: An estimated 4.71 crore children in the age group of 12-14 will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from today, 16th March. 13.75 crore persons above 60 will become eligible for booster shots, the government said on Tuesday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Vaccination registrations on the CoWin portal for these two age groups will start on Wednesday at 9 am. There will also be the option of on-site walk-ins, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a virtual meet with states and UTs.