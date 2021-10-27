Hygiene and Health Care Camp by Odisha-Mo Parivar

Following the instructions of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, various social activities are being organized by the Odisha-Mo Parivar throughout the State since 2nd October.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Hygiene and Health Care Camp by Odisha-Mo Parivar
Insight Bureau:  Odisha-Mo Parivar organized a Hygiene and Health Care Camp at Maa Mangala Basti, unit-4 in Bhubaneswar regarding personal and health care hygiene of children and women.

Social workers Sangita Das, Laxmi Priya Sethi, Vaishali Mohapatra & dentist Pratima Tripathy were present on the occasion.

While, Dr. Pratima discussed about oral hygiene & examined few children, Laxmi Priya Sethi & Sushree Sangita Das discussed about personal health care and hygiene.

Vaishali Mohapatra interacted with the women and explained them regarding how to maintain hygiene during menstruation.

Hygiene kits consisting of toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and fruits were distributed among the children and sanitary napkins were distributed among the women.

