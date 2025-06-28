‘Kaanta Laga’ Fame Actor-Model Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42

TNI Bureau: ‘Kaanta Laga’ fame actor-model Shefali Jariwala died under mysterious circumstances in her Mumbai residence at the age 42 on Friday.

According to Mumbai Police, Shefali Jariwala died at her residence in Andheri’s Golden Rays-Y building and her husband Parag Tyagi along with three others rushed her to the Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital.

Though unconfirmed reports initially said that the actor died of cardiac arrest, police have sent her body to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai to conduct postmortem to ascertain the cause of her death.

A joint team of mobile forensic unit and Mumbai Police reached the actor’s apartment today to conduct further probe into the actor’s death.

Shefali Jariwala rose to the fame at the age of 20 for her performance in the music video of ‘Kaanta laga.’ She also tried her luck in Bollywood with films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Hudugaru. But didn’t continue to have a big Bollywood career. She, however, also made her name on the small screen, appearing on several reality series, including Nach Baliye, Boogie Woogie, and Bigg Boss 13.

Shefali Jariwala had married to musician Harmeet Singh in 2004 but the couple got divorced in 2009. She then married to actor Parag Tyagi in 2015.