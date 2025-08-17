Naveen Patnaik Unwell; admitted to Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after feeling unwell. Reports suggest that he complained of uneasiness and was taken to the hospital for treatment and observation.

Doctors have carried out initial tests and are keeping a close watch on his condition. The hospital is expected to release an official statement with more details soon.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Naveen Patnaik had earlier undergone surgery in Mumbai and spent some time there under medical supervision.

His current illness has drawn attention, with party workers and supporters gathering outside the hospital.

Security has been increased around the hospital as political leaders and party members are expected to visit. Many people across Odisha have expressed their wishes for his recovery.