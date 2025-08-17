CP Radhakrishnan – BJP’s South India Stalwart & NDA’s VP Candidate

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. The decision was taken at a BJP parliamentary board meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, commonly known as CP Radhakrishnan, is currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. Before this, he was the Governor of Jharkhand for about 18 months.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Radhakrishnan was born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. His association with politics began early through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 1974, he became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh, the BJP’s predecessor. He later went on to serve as the President of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit between 2004 and 2007.

Apart from politics, Radhakrishnan has shown interest in sports. He was a college-level champion in table tennis and also took part in long-distance running. He enjoys cricket and volleyball as well.

Vice Presidential Election

The Election Commission has scheduled the Vice Presidential election for September 9. The last date to file nominations is August 21, and scrutiny of nominations will take place on August 22.