One Dead, Over 15 Injured As Bargarh-Berhampur Bus Overturns On Kalinga Ghat

Kandhamal: A private passenger bus travelling from Bargarh to Berhampur overturned on the Kalinga Ghat in Odisha’s Kandhamal district early Friday, leaving one person dead and more than 15 others injured.

The accident occurred when the bus reportedly lost control due to brake failure while negotiating a steep section of the ghat road. Seventeen people, including passengers and staff, were on board at the time.

Rescue teams from G. Udayagiri and Bhanjanagar police stations, along with Fire Department personnel, reached the site soon after receiving the alert and began evacuation efforts. Ten of the injured were admitted to G. Udayagiri hospital, while the rest were shifted to Bhanjanagar hospital for treatment. Those with critical injuries were later referred to higher medical centres.

A member of the Bhanjanagar Fire Department said the team received a call around 4:30 am and immediately rushed to the Andharakoti area of Kalinga Ghati. “Several people had sustained injuries—some with head wounds, others with broken limbs. We rescued them and transported the injured to nearby hospitals,” the official said.

According to initial reports, the driver claimed that the bus’s brakes had failed. “He said he tried to control the vehicle for about half a kilometre and attempted to stop it by hitting a divider. But when he applied the handbrake, the bus lost balance and overturned,” the official added.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.