Naveen Patnaik Recovers; Invites Well-wishers to Naveen Niwas

TNI Bureau: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik, who is undergoing treatment at private hospital, is gradually recovering.

The former Chief Minister in a video message updated his well-wishers about his health condition from the hospital bed and invited them to Naveen Niwas to meet him personally.

“I’m here at the SUM Hospital and the staff and the doctors are taking wonderful care of me. Thank you for your kind wishes. If you want to come and see me, you are more than welcome to come to Naveen Niwas here at Bhubaneswar,” Patnaik said in the clip.

It is to be noted here that the BJD president was rushed to the hospital for treatment after he suffered from dehydration. Wishes and prayers from people of all walks of life poured-in for his speedy recovery. Several Ministers, MLAs, party leaders visited the hospital and inquired about his health condition.