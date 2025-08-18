Resentment in Mayurbhanj over New NAC List

By JB Dash, Baripada: Resentment is growing in parts of Mayurbhanj district after the Odisha government announced new Notified Area Councils. While the declaration has satisfied many residents, some areas feel overlooked. The government had earlier promised to make Betnoti a trader hub into an NAC which has now been fulfilled and welcomed.

However people in Sarat area have long been demanding block status as they are caught between Thakurmunda and Kaptipada blocks. Locals believe declaring Sarat as a block would have addressed their needs better. The Sarat Kriyanusthan Committee had staged a dharna before the Collectorate last month and is now preparing to intensify its agitation over pending demands for basic facilities.

Meanwhile Chitrada and Bangiriposi were declared as NACs despite no major local demand. This has surprised residents who feel the move was imposed without consultation. Chitrada falls under the Moroda constituency represented by the Housing and Urban Development Minister while Bangiriposi lies on the Similipal foothills with a railway point.