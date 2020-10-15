Naveen Patnaik not to celebrate Birthday Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his Birthday tomorrow (October 16) in view of Corona Pandemic. He appealed the people not to throng the Naveen Niwas.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“I am indebted to people of Odisha for their love and good wishes. People have been going through a tough time during Corona Pandemic. That’s why I urge you not to come to Naveen Niwas and instead help the people in need,” he said.

Naven Patnaik also urged the people to donate blood and plasma that would help save more lives.