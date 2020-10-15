Naveen Patnaik not to celebrate Birthday Tomorrow

By Sagarika Satapathy
Naveen Patnaik JEE NEET
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his Birthday tomorrow (October 16) in view of Corona Pandemic. He appealed the people not to throng the Naveen Niwas.

“I am indebted to people of Odisha for their love and good wishes. People have been going through a tough time during Corona Pandemic. That’s why I urge you not to come to Naveen Niwas and instead help the people in need,” he said.

Naven Patnaik also urged the people to donate blood and plasma that would help save more lives.

