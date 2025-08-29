Naveen Patnaik Meets newly Appointed BCJD, BYJD Leaders

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today met the newly appointed Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) and Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) leaders.

During the meeting, Patnaik advised the young leaders to travel across the state and engage with students and youth from various districts of Odisha. He said he had high hopes for them and urged them to remain polite and graceful, while constantly connecting with people and addressing their problems across the state.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The former CM advised them to focus on social media and actively propagate the party’s ideals and commitments. The BJD president also encouraged them to work together as a team to resolve the issues faced by the students and youth of Odisha.

Besides BYJD President Chinmaya Sahu and BCJD President Ipsita Sahu, Advisors Byomkesh Ray, Amaresh Patri, Sanjit Mohanty, Rajendra Kumar Sahu, Debesh Acharya, Debi Ranjan Tripathy, Subhashish Khuntia, and Souvic Biswal were also present.