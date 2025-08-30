India’s GDP beats Estimates in Q1; Grows At 7.8%

TNI Bureau: India’s GDP grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter of FY26, beating estimates and marking a five-quarter high, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Friday. Economists had projected growth between 6.3% and 7%, with the Reserve Bank of India forecasting 6.5%.

Real GDP stood at ₹47.89 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹44.42 lakh crore a year earlier. Nominal GDP rose 8.8% to ₹86.05 lakh crore. Agriculture expanded 3.7%, while mining contracted 3.1%. Manufacturing grew 7.7%, and services registered strong growth at 9.3%, led by finance, real estate, and public administration.

Public spending rose sharply, with capital expenditure up 52%, boosting construction and demand. Economists say growth will depend on domestic demand, monsoon trends, and global trade risks in the coming quarters.