Expelled from Congress, Moquim may float a New Party

TNI Bureau: After his expulsion from the party, Senior Congress leader & former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim opened up, stating that he had done nothing wrong and was only trying to highlight the party’s internal issues. He thought Congress would bring reforms, but action has been taken against him.

In all probability, Moquim will float a new party and try to woo the disgruntled leaders from Congress and BJD in the Cuttack and Coastal Region, as he lacks pan-Odisha image.

Moquim expressed confidence in his actions and said that his expulsion won’t affect his ideology with party’s values. Moquim also mentioned that he would consult with his supporters and close ones before deciding on his next steps. He may float a New Party in coming days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the proposal for the expulsion of former Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly Constituency Mohammed Moquim from the primary membership of the party. Congress cited “anti-party activities” as the reason behind his expulsion.

Moquim had written to Sonia, questioning the competence of party’s state and national leadership. Reacting to Moquim’s letter, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das earlier said no one can question the leadership of Kharge and Rahul.