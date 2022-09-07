India eliminated from Asia Cup 2022

TNI Bureau: In a high voltage contest of Super Four stage tonight, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 1 wicket. With this, both India and Afghanistan have been eliminated from Asia Cup 2022.

Two back to back sixes by Naseem Shah in the final over, sealed the game in favour of Pakistan.

The final will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Scores:

➡️ Afghanistan 129/6 in 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran 35. Haris Rauf 2/26.

➡️ Pakistan 131/9 in 19.2 overs. Iftikar 30, Shadab 36. Farooqi 3/31, Fareed 3/31, Rashid 2/25.

➡️ Player of the Match – Shadab Khan.