Nabarangpur on Alert; 10 COVID-19 Cases in Umerkote

TNI Bureau: Panic gripped the Nabarangpur District, which had so far reported the lowest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State. With 19 more Corona cases in a single day yesterday, the number of Corona cases in the district has now gone up to 35 (26 active cases).

Out of the 19 positive cases, 10 were reported from Umkerote. Surprisingly, two cases were reported from the Umerkote Sub-Jail. A probe has been ordered to ascertain how Corona intruded into the jail. Other cases in Umerkote are from Karagam and quarantine centres. Most are local contact cases.

In addition, a Quarantine Centre in Jharigam block reported 3 COVID-19 positive cases while 2 cases each were reported from Dabugam, Papadahandi and Kosagumuda blocks.

Earlier on Friday, the Nabarangpur District Collector, Ajit Kumar Mishra, had declared shutdown in Umerkote Block and Umerkote Municipality area from midnight of June 26 till 7 AM of June 29 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and do aggressive contact tracing.

Situation in Nabarangpur district may worsen further with a rise in COVID-19 testing, it’s believed. Further stringent measures in the entire district can’t be ruled out.

Nabarangpur Corona Updates:

👉 Total COVID-19 Positive Cases – 35

👉 Recovered – 8

👉 Active Cases – 26

👉 COVID-19 Deaths – 0

👉 Death due other than COVID – 1

