TNI Evening News Headlines – February 7, 2023

⏺️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 1,000 seater auditorium at Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar.

⏺️ Naba Das Murder Case: Crime Branch recreates crime scene with accused Gopal Das at Gandhi Chowk in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district.

⏺️ Naba Das murder case: Retired Orissa High Court judge Justice JP Das & Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal leaves for Jharsuguda.

⏺️ Oil India Limited set up an oil rig at Kusupur under Puri’s Gop block to explore crude oil and natural gas in the region.

⏺️ 533 forest fire incidents reported in Odisha in last seven days; highest in the country.

⏺️ IMD predicts fog in Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal tomorrow.

⏺️ India’s naval aviation reaches a new milestone after the LCA Tejas fighter landed on the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier for the first time.

⏺️ India dispatches an Indian Army field hospital to Turkey to establish 30 bedded medical facility.

⏺️ Women’s Premier League 2023 player auction list announced.