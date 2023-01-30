Naba Das cremated with Full State Honours

TNI Bureau: The mortal remains of sitting Health Minister of Odisha Naba Kishore Das, who succumbed to his bullet injuries last evening, was cremated at Kherual cremation ground in Jharsuguda on Monday with full State honours. His son, Vishal Das lighted the funeral pyre. His wife Minati Das and Daughter Deepali were also present during the funeral ceremony.

Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, Food Supplies Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahoo, MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and former Chief Secretary AP Padhee and many other leaders cutting across the party lines were present during the funeral ceremony of the deceased Minister.

Thousands of his supporters and well-wishers gathered at the last journey of the departed leader during the procession.