Humane Sagar-Shriya Mishra Marital Dispute Resolved!

TNI Bureau: The marital dispute between Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar and Shriya Mishra, has been resolved following the intervention of police, which did the counselling of the couple.

Humane Sagar confirmed that the disturbance between them, has been resolved on mutual consent. Shriya also confirmed the same.

The couple will stay together with Shriya returning to the house of her in-laws soon, confirmed Humane Sagar’s mother and the police.

Earlier, Shriya had brought allegations of mental/physical harassment, torture and religious conversion attempt against her husband. Humane Sagar had denied the allegations and called for truce.