TNI Evening News Headlines – January 30, 2023

⏺️ Naba Das assassination: The accused Gopal Das arrested; confessed to his crimes, says Crime Branch ADG, Arun Bothra at Jharsuguda.
⏺️ Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das dismissed from service by SP; Murder weapon, a 9mm pistol issued to accused Gopal Das will be sent to lab for ballistic test.
⏺️ Excise and Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari gets additional charges of Health & Family Welfare Department in Odisha.
⏺️ Archana Nag granted permission to appear for integrated law exams tomorrow by Bhubaneswar JMFC court.
⏺️ Humane Sagar-Shreya Mishra marital dispute resolved after counselling at police station.
⏺️ Asaram Bapu convicted in 2013 Gujarat rape case by Gujarat court.
⏺️ NSA Ajit Doval arrived in Washington; to hold crucial talks with top American leaders in Washington.
⏺️ Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claims responsibility for Peshawar Mosque Attack, toll rises to 32, at least 150 injured.
⏺️ Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid resigns from his position.
⏺️ India restrict West Indies to 94 for 6 in final league match of Women’s T20I Tri-series.
