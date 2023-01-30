TNI Evening News Headlines – January 30, 2023

⏺️ Naba Das assassination: The accused Gopal Das arrested; confessed to his crimes, says Crime Branch ADG, Arun Bothra at Jharsuguda.

⏺️ Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das dismissed from service by SP; Murder weapon, a 9mm pistol issued to accused Gopal Das will be sent to lab fo r ballistic test.

⏺️ Excise and Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari gets additional charges of Health & Family Welfare Department in Odisha.

⏺️ Archana Nag granted permission to appear for integrated law exams tomorrow by Bhubaneswar JMFC court.

⏺️ Humane Sagar-Shreya Mishra marital dispute resolved after counselling at police station.

⏺️ Asaram Bapu convicted in 2013 Gujarat rape case by Gujarat court.

⏺️ NSA Ajit Doval arrived in Washington; to hold crucial talks with top American leaders in Washington.

⏺️ Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claims responsibility for Peshawar Mosque Attack, toll rises to 32, at least 150 injured.

⏺️ Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid resigns from his position.