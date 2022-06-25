Odia Filmmaker Himansu Khatua appointed SRFTI Director

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odia Filmmaker Himansu Khatua appointed as SRFTI Director
Insight Bureau: National Award winner filmmaker and Managing Director of the Kalinga Media and Entertainment Private Limited Himansu Sekhar Khatua has been appointed as the Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata on Saturday.

Appointment of Khatua to the post of Director is on contract basis for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post.

He is also the Chief Executive Officer at KIIT University.

Khatua has directed movies like Sunya Swaroop (1996) and Kathantara (2005). Both the films have received National Award.

