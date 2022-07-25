Morning News Insight – July 25, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 95 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 138, S undargarh 114 and Sambalpur 113 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 7400.

🔸 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attends the swearing in ceremony of India’s new President Draupadi Murmu.

🔸 West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, arrives at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance for treatment along with ED officials as per Calcutta High Court’s order.

🔸 India reports 16,866 fresh cases, 18,148 recoveries and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,50,877.

🔸 Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India’s 15th President.

🔸 President Droupadi Murmu receives a ceremonial salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

🔸 Purvanchal Expressway Accident: 8 killed in Bus Accident in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary one.

🔸 Criminal complaint filed against Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Singapore for ‘war crimes’.

🔸 Presidential office re-opens after anti-government demonstrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Security deployed.

🔸 World Athletics C’ships: Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan breaks world record in 100m hurdles semis, claims Gold in final.

🔸 India beat West Indies by 2 wickets in 2nd ODI to clinch three-match series.