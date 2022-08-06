BJD Leader Arkesh Singh Deo joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Insight Bureau: The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on the occasion of 75th year of Independence is taking a new lead in Odisha with the BJD leader Arkesh Singh Deo joining the campaign through Social Media.

He changed his social media profile pictures to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Arkesh Singh Deo, son of former Minister Ananga Udaya Singh Deo and great grandson of Odisha’s former Chief Minister Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo, was defeated by Congress leader Narasingha Mishra in the Balangir Assembly seat in 2019 polls.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had appealed everyone to change their profile pictures on social networking sites from August 2, 2022, to August 15, 2022.