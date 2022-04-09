Morning News Insight – April 9, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 11 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 175.

➡️ New BMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) Mayor Sulochana Das to be sworn-in today. Deputy Mayor elections today. Lalmohan Tudu has emerged as the front-runner for the post.

➡️ India reports 1,150 new Covid cases, 83 deaths and 1,194 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 11,365.

➡️ Indian Student Kartik Vasudev shot Dead at an entrance of the subway station in Toronto.EAM S Jaishankar expresses condolences.

➡️LeT Terrorist killed in an encounter in Anantnag, J&K.

➡️ Indian Govt declares Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of LeT founder and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, as a Terrorist.

➡️ MSRTC agitation: 105 people held after protests outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence yesterday.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office’s Twitter Handle restored after it was briefly hacked.

➡️ Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence motion today. Set to be ousted.

➡️ USA expressed its readiness to help India if it decides to reduce its oil import from Russia.

➡️ Russia’s Ruble stages rebound despite the Western sanctions.

➡️ Actor Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock during the award ceremony last week.

➡️ Russia has decided to shut down offices of Amnesty and Human Rights Watch in the country.

➡️ China has reported 25,071 new daily coronavirus cases, the most since the pandemic began.

➡️ Slovakia has provided Ukraine with S-300 air-defence system. The United States will send a Patriot missile defence system to Slovakia.

➡️ Japan is banning imports of Russian coal and trying to lower its energy dependence on Moscow.

➡️ European Union has frozen almost €30 billion worth of Russian and Belarusian assets

➡️ UN agency says food prices rose by 13% in March 2022, the fastest pace ever recorded.

➡️ At least 132 bodies have been found at a mass grave in Ukraine’s Makariv town, located some 50 km west of capital Kiev.