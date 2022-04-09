Centre declares infamous Hafiz Saeed’s son as a Terrorist

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a notification stated that Hafiz Talha Saeed was actively involved in the  recruitment, fund collection, and planning and executing attacks by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.

The Ministry also added that he had frequent visits to various LeT centres across Pakistan, and during his sermons propagating jihad against India, Israel, the United States of America and Indian interests in other western countries.

The notification also highlighted that , the central government believed that Hafiz Talha Saeed is involved in terrorism and he should be notified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).

The Mumbai Terror Attacks of November 26, 2008 was the brainchild of Hafiz Saeed in which 166 people were killed.

 

