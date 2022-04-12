Morning News Insight: April 12, 2022

➡️ 12 places in Odisha record above 40 degrees Celsius – Baripada highest with a temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius.

➡️ Odisha reports 6 new Covid cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 137.

➡️ While speaking to PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden assures India full cooperation in all spheres. “We committed to strengthening our defense, economic, and people-to-people relationship to together seek a peaceful and prosperous world”, he tweeted.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi while speaking to US President Joe Biden, expressed concerns over the situation in Ukraine, condemned Bucha killings, lamented loss of innocent lives, calls for cessation of violence and vowed to continue sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

➡️ Deoghar Ropeway Accident in Jharkhand: 2 died, 10 still stuck since Sunday, Rescue operations continue. All people are expected to be rescued by today afternoon.

➡️ India reports 796 new Covid cases, 946 recoveries and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 10,889.

➡️ Registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 begins for 13-75 age group devotees.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III, in Washington DC.

➡️ BSE Sensex tumbles 470.59 points to 58,493.98 in early trade; Nifty falls 137.7 points to 17,537.25.

➡️ US President Joe Biden’s approval rating goes down to lowest point in latest CBS News poll.

➡️ Russian Art Show in Paris hits near record 1.25 million visitors.

➡️ Elon Musk won’t be hosting a Q&A session with Twitter employees this week as he isn’t joining the Board.

➡️ Philadelphia becomes first major US city to reimpose indoor mask mandate.