Mohan Sarkar’s Bonanza for Fire Service Personnel in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government on Tuesday announced a significant hike in various allowances for Fire & Emergency Service personnel, benefiting over 6,000 firefighters. House rent allowance (HRA) has been granted to those without official accommodation.

In addition, special diet allowance has been increased from ₹900 to ₹1,400 per month, while motorcycle and mobility allowances have also been enhanced. Risk allowance saw a steep hike from ₹400 to ₹1,000 per month. The move aims to boost morale among firefighters who risk their lives for public safety.