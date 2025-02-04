TNI Evening News Headlines – February 04, 2025

➡️12 bombs recovered from train wagon in Odisha’s Bolangir; 2 junior works managers of the ordnance factory suspended.
➡️Odisha CHSE +2 exam from February 18 to March 27, results in 45 days.
➡️Barabati ODI offline ticket sale tomorrow.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on 5th February. At around 11 AM, he will take a holy dip.
➡️PM Narendra Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President’s Address, in Lok Sabha.
➡️Sonu Nigam performs in front of President Droupadi Murmu at President’s Estate to marks the Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas.
➡️Delhi Election Commission to keep an eye on all polling stations via CCTV cameras on polling day tomorrow.
➡️Delhi Police conducts flag march ahead of Delhi assembly elections.
➡️Maha Kumbh: Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck takes holy dip at Sangam with CM Yogi.
➡️About 99.2 per cent of mobile phones sold in India are now made locally: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed with gains of more than 1%.
