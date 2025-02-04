PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Kumbh Mela Date’ on Delhi Election Day

TNI Bureau: As Delhi gears up for the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on February 5. PM Modi’s visit is seen as a narrative building measure on the polling day.

Arriving at 10:05 AM, Modi will reach the Sangam Ghat by boat and perform rituals from 11:00 to 11:30 AM before interacting with saints and reviewing arrangements for Mahakumbh 2025. The visit coincides with Magha Ashtami and Bhishma Ashtami, significant in Hindu tradition. Modi is scheduled to leave Prayagraj by 12:30 PM.