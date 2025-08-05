Odisha Congress to Hold Week-long Demonstrations Demanding Justice for Women

Bhubaneswar: Congress party, Odisha unit has announced a series of protest events seeking justice for women, particularly in connection with the recent Balanga case.

On August 8, Congress workers will gherao the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Cuttack. The protest is scheduled to begin at 10 AM. The party is demanding the immediate arrest of the accused in the Balanga incident.

Following this, a “Naari Nyay Padayatra” will be held on August 10, starting from Bayabara in Balanga and ending at Nimapada. The march will begin at 8:30 AM.

Another padayatra has been planned for August 14 in Balasore. It will start from FM College at 9 AM and pass through different parts of the town.